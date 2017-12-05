Exclusive: Mani Ratnam not ready to drop Simbu from his next project!

The recent controversy between producer Michael Rayappan and Simbu has been the talk of Kollywood over the past few days. In a four-page letter, Rayappan who produced Anbanavan Asarathavan Adangathavan lashed out at Simbu for his unprofessional conduct and non-committal attitude during the course of the film’s shooting.

Famous producer Gnanavel Raja also gave Simbu a firm dressing-down at the audio launch of Annadurai. “Gnanavel Raja and a few other producers even called Mani Ratnam to advise him to drop Simbu from his next multi-starrer project, which is all set to start shooting from January. Mani Ratnam patiently listened to all the grievances but said that he would make the final call. Now, Mani has discussed with Simbu, who has assured that he would come on time for the shooting and give complete co-operation for the film,” informs a source privy to the development.

Simbu is expected to come up with a sharp riposte to producer Rayappan’s multiple accusations at the audio launch of Santhanam’s Sakka Podu Podu Raja tomorrow. The film marks Simbu’s debut as a music composer and Dhanush will grace the occasion as a chief guest at the event tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Simbu has also confirmed that he would definitely be part of Mani Ratnam’s film. STR is expected to start shooting for the film from January 20th after the Pongal holidays. The yet-untitled film, which is produced by Mani Ratnam’s Madras Talkies, stars Fahadh Faasil, Arvind Swami, Jyotika, Aishwarya Rajesh in the lead roles. Vijay Sethupathi will be seen playing an extended cameo in the film. AR Rahman will continue his long-standing association with Mani Ratnam by composing music for the project. Rahman and Mani recently started the composing session for the film in Goa.