Exclusive! Maniesh Paul opens up about romancing Iulia Vantur, Salman Khan’s advice and his first single Harjai

Maniesh Paul has always entertained us. Be it his witty jokes, his acting or his performances, he has always made sure to make us smile. And now looks like he is trying his hand on something new. The host cum actor has taken up singing and his first single releases today (January 17). Titled Harjai, the song is a romantic number that you cannot miss! But wait there’s more. Not only is he singing the song, he is also going to feature in the music video alongside Salman Khan’s alleged girlfriend Iulia Vantur. A few stills from the song and even the teaser looks fantastic and hence, we can’t wait to see the full video. However, before that, we got an opportunity to have a brief chat with Maniesh. During the chat, he made a lot of revelations including the fact that it was Salman who made him pursue singing as a profession, how Bhaijaan (Salman) was one of the first to hear Harjai, how he stalks Jennifer Lopez and how he feels Priyanka Chopra is the best actor turned singer of recent times. Check out our full, exclusive interview with Maniesh Paul right here.

After hosting and acting, you’ve decided to pursue singing. How did that thought come into your mind and how did Harjai come to you?

I used to sing during my school and college, but I never pursue it professionally. I just remember, one day I had gone to Bigg Boss to promote a film. Bhaijaan (Salman Khan) was there and we were having a general chat and I told him that I am doing so much, but I am not getting any opening acts, we should do something like that. So he told me to do the opening act for the Da-Bangg tour. He said that you are already hosting the show, then why don’t you do the first act. He also told me to make the song for the act and sing it. So from there the singing thing started for me. In the Da-Bangg tour that we go for, the opening act is always mine and the song to which I dance is always in my voice. So that’s how it started!

Then one day a song came my way, Sachin Gupta, my dear friend, had made a beautiful song. He just told me to listen to it. I heard it and I loved it, so I dubbed it in my voice. Then one day, I was at Bhaijaan’s farmhouse and we all were chilling. That’s when I made him hear the song and he felt it was very good. We all started jamming, I was singing and we were having fun. Suddenly Iulia (Vantur), who was also there, started singing the song and I loved it. That’s when I got an idea and I asked Iulia if she would like to be a part of the song. She said it wasn’t a bad idea and it could work out. So that’s how Iulia came on board. She’s a very good singer. She has already sung for Himesh and Mika, so it was always going to be good. And that’s how Harjai came into existence. (ALSO READ – Maniesh Paul: I never underrated my father)

Did you take any vocal lessons for the song?

Not really, honestly I believe in doing things on the spot, so this happened just like that. But if everything works out fine, then I would like to take it professionally also! Whenever a song comes out, it should be nice, so I would want to take some more training later on.

How was it working with Iulia? Also, tell us about the prep you guys did before the song was shot.

Firstly, it was a coincidence that Iulia was in the song with me. In India, I host the maximum number of shows and I’ve hosted one of the biggest shows on Indian television. In her country, she’s hosted a number of shows, she has also hosted a dance reality show there and I’ve hosted a dance reality show here. So we had so many things in common and that’s how we started chatting. The song happened and it was great working with her.

Before shooting the song, we had a couple of jamming sessions. Her high notes are very good, so we made sure she was doing a lot of high notes. So all those things definitely worked out. For the choreography, the song is romantic, so we had to make sure we had to look romantic. Thankfully Iulia was very comfortable and she’s a very very sweet girl. When your co star is good and reciprocates well, then it always works out well.

Was Salman involved in the making of the song?

No yaar! Do you think Salman Khan will have time? He does so much work, you have no idea. In fact, I ask Bhaijaan when does he sleep? He’s always working and in that also, I don’t remember a single day when he has missed my call. He has always responded and even if he has been busy, he will call back. He has always supported me and he is always there to help. He’s a superhuman. The biggest help was the germ of singing that he instilled upon me and now the video is ready. (ALSO READ – Arjun Bijlani, Karanvir Bohra, Shabir Ahluwalia, Iqbal Khan and Maniesh Paul – meet the sexiest TV Dads)

Has Salman seen the song and what was his first reaction?

He has already seen it and he was very happy. It was his idea, not to let me do comedy in the song. He said I do a lot of comedy, but in this song you are a hero, so don’t do comedy. That advice made a difference and I was very happy with the output and he also liked it.

There has been an ongoing debate about remixes and how these iconic, evergreen songs should not be touched and tampered with, what’s your take?

It depends. There are so many songs, I’ll not take names because I don’t know who is making a remix of that song, but there are many songs, whose remixes should not be made. There are many eternal beauties that should not be touched. But if you are making a really good remix, then why not! Each to his own, we live in a democracy, so anyone can do anything, there is no stopping someone.

Several actress have turned into singers recently. Parineeti Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Sonakshi Sinha have taken the leap. But who do you think is the best amongst them?

If you ask me, I am a bit biased. Everyone has been good, but I would say Priyanka Chopra is the best. This is because, first of all, I really like her and she knows that. I really, really like her, as a person, as a star, as a singer, as an actress and everything else. So I have a little bias towards her.

Any international artiste you would like to collaborate with for a song or single?

I am ready, I’ve said yes already, now I am just waiting for her yes. I am talking about Jennifer Lopez. I am a die hard fan of JLo. I don’t follow her on Instagram, I stalk her. There is not a single picture of hers that I’ve not liked. Just waiting for her to react. I’ll also send her the file of Harjai, maybe she will hear it and say that this was the voice she was looking for!

Apart from Harjai, what’s next on your plate in terms of films?

My film – Baa Baaa Black Sheep is ready and we are finalising the release date. I am working on another film, which I cannot talk about right now and that has also nearly finished and for that I had changed my look completely. Apart from that, let’s see, hoping for the best!