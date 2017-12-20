Exclusive! Naamkarann fame Karam Rajpal reveals the actual story behind his much talked about engagement pictures

Karam Rajpal, who is currently playing the villainous character of Vidyut in Naamkarann, recently created a buzz with his engagement pictures on Instagram. He was seen posing with his fiancee, Shivaleeka Oberoi. We got hold of him and he clarifies the actual story of the engagement pictures that went viral. He said, “That’s not our engagement picture! It is just that she proposed me.” And we were amazed. He further added, “Actually last year on 25th December I went on my knees and proposed her. So exactly after one year she repeated the same thing, the same course and she went on her knees and proposed me.” Wow…that is quite cute! The couple is popular on Instagram for their cute pictures together and this sweet bonding is definitely giving us relationship goals. Also Read: Karam Rajpal to be a part of Nach Baliye 8?

We continued our chat with Karam and asked him about his marriage plans as they have both accepted the relationship but he clearly mentioned that as of now he has no such plans. He said, “I don’t think about marriage before December 2018 or January 2019.” So after this revelation, we have to wait one more year to see the lovebirds tie the knot.

But here is the love story of the couple to cheer you up in the meantime. Karam told us that he randomly saw Shivaleeka in a market and instantly developed a liking for her. He thus started figuring out details about her and after some months of chit chat they became friends and then when everything was going smoothly he brought up the final question and rest is what you know now. He said, “I saw her randomly in a market and felt attracted towards her. Then I started figuring out where she stays, you know na how guys are!” (laughs) He further added, “I started sending random messages and we started talking on Instagram and then onward we became friends and after some months of friendship, I proposed her and she took her time and then answered me.”

So here is all you need to know about the journey of the couple. Stay tuned with us for more deets.