Exclusive: Nivetha Pethuraj talks about her shooting experience in Fiji for ‘Party’

Nivetha Pethuraj, who shot for nearly two months in the island nation Fiji for director Venkat Prabhu’s multi-starrer film Party, talks about her working experience to BollywoodLife. She says she spent most of her leisure time in her room although her co-actors had a whale of a time. “I’m an introvert and, when it comes to shooting, I just want to finish and return to my digs. My brother accompanied me to Fiji, and when I had off-times, I would spend the time in my room whereas he would go out and travel. Even Regina Cassandra and Sanchita Shetty would go out and meet people when we were not shooting. I would grab a book and watch a movie rather,” said Nivetha.

Produced by Amma Creations T Siva, Party stars Mirchi Shiva, Jai, Chandran, Ramya Krishnan, Sathyaraj and Nassar in important roles. Regina Cassandra and Sanchita Shetty play female leads in the film, which has music composed by Premgi Amaren. The makers are planning to release the film in April. (Also Read: Veteran Tamil actor Shanmuga Sundaram passes away; Sibi Sathyaraj, Venkat Prabhu offer condolences)

Nivetha is currently awaiting the release of Jayam Ravi’s space thriller Tik Tik Tik directed by Shakti Rajan on January 26th. Sri Thenandal Films present the movie produced by Nemichand Jhabak. The film also marks the 100th project of composer Imman.

In an earlier interview with BollywoodLife about Tik Tik Tik, Nivetha had said, “While doing a climax stunt, I was on the harness, and I had to fly. When I reached a vessel in the scene, something ripped my thumb, and I could see my muscle and thumb bone. When ‘Jayam’ Ravi and others on the sets advised me to get back to the caravan and take some rest, I didn’t go. To be honest, it didn’t hurt much, and I wanted to finish the scene also I have this phobia of wasting other people’s time. Then Ravi and the team applied me some first aid, and we proceeded with the shoot. Once the scene was successfully shot, I came to my caravan and cried uncontrollably.”