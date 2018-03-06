Exclusive! No wedding bells yet for Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

The internet is abuzz with wedding rumours of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. Where some believe they are already engaged and are planning to get hitched by this year end. Many are under this impression that the reason why Deepika is not taking up any film after Padmaavat is because she wants to plan things for her wedding. In fact, the latest scoop that’s doing the rounds on the internet right now is how Deepika’s parents too flew down to Mumbai recently to meet Ranveer and finalise the wedding date. Sounds like a perfect set up, no? But only if there was even half the truth to this round of speculations.

Yes, we agree everyone is dying to see DeepVeer get married but there’s still time for it as a source EXCLUSIVELY clarified to us that there’s no secret wedding being planned as of now. Although Deepika is yet to sign her next film but it has nothing to do with her wedding. She is in fact recovering from a severe slip disc; which is the main reason why all her work commitments have taken a back seat. As far as Ranveer is concerned, he has quite a few films lined up right from Gully Boy to Rohit Shetty’s Simmbaa. So, there’s no wedding on the cards yet…But of course, one can always hope for their happily ever after to happen soon…

That reminds us, we had also done a tarot prediction with famous tarot reader Monisha Dudaney, a couple of months back regarding Ranveer and Deepika’s wedding who said that only if their relationship lasts beyond August this year, they might get married by the end of 2018 or early 2019. Let’s see what destiny has in store for Bollywood’s favourite couple. Until then, do keep watching this space for more updates on this hot story!