Exclusive Pic! Ayushmann Khurrana goes trendy for Badhaai Ho with a cool new hairdo

Ayushmann Khurrana is one of those few actors who has never shied away from doing things differently. Whether it’s with the unconventional kind of subjects he explores or the way he slips into his character looks, Ayushmann has always been upbeat about making a statement of his own and his next film Badhai Ho is going to be no different. While it’s a family entertainer with a lot of comedy. Ayushmann, who plays a Delhi boy in his 20s, will be seen sporting a completely new look. “This is the first time I’m trying something trendy. I’m playing an urban guy. So that’s why the low undercut,” revealed Ayushmann. Also read: Badhaai Ho! Ayushmann Khurrana reunites with Team Bareilly Ki Barfi for yet another family entertainer

“My character is cool in his office environment but extremely rooted and desi in his heart and in his home environment,” he says. Not to mention, the acclaimed actor has been on a roll with box office success and critical acclaim. With two back to back blockbusters Bareilly Ki Barfi and Shubh Mangal Savdhaan, he is one of the most promising young faces of Bollywood. He has also been nominated in the Best Actor category by Filmfare. Right from Vicky Donor in which he played the character of a sperm donor to Shubh Mangal Savdhaan in which he was a man with erectile dysfunction, Ayushmann is one actor who has consistently selected envelope pushing cinema.

He is all praises for Badhaai Ho, a script he fell in love with. “Badhaai Ho is one of the best scripts I’ve read. It has a very quirky film. I want to own this space of quirky taboo breaking films,” says Ayushmann.