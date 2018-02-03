EXCLUSIVE! Priyank Sharma romances a chiffon clad Tejasswi Prakash in Switzerland and we cannot keep calm – view pics!

Ever since Priyank Sharma exited the Bigg Boss 11 house, his fans are desperate to see him back to TV. Well, the handsome young man is now in Switzerland with the stunning Tejasswi Prakash. What are they doing there? Romancing, what else? Before you get any ideas, let us tell you that it is for a series, Swisswale Dulhania Le Jayenge that will air on a leading channel. The good looking actors are in Zurich and Interlaken to recreate a romance that will remind us of the iconic Yash Chopra films like Chandni, Darr and DDLJ. Tejasswi donned a red chiffon saree and is looking very sultry.

A source informed us, “They have a sizzling chemistry. Tejasswi’s co-star Rohit Suchanti is good friends with Priyank so she knew a bit about him. From enjoying dinners/lunches together to skating, they have got along very well. They are romancing pretty comfortably before the camera. They have a warm friendly camaraderie. Tejasswi has also pushed herself to give a sizzling performance in a red saree in the cold temperature. Priyank is quite a charmer and everyone on the sets is taken by him. They have performed on songs Ye Hum Aa Gaye Hain Kahan from Veer Zaara, Tu Mere Saamne from Darr and Ban Ja Tu Meri Rani from Tumhari Sulu.”

Tejasswi and Priyank’s fans will adore this. We know that Priyank will be seen on Vikas Gupta’s web series for ALT Balaji. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…