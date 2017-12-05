EXCLUSIVE! Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar’s 2.0 teaser to be out on 26th January, 2018

We have some awesome news for all the long awaited 2.0 fans! While the movie can’t make it on 26th January, 2018, a source close to Bollywoodlife EXCLUSIVELY revealed to us that the Rajinikanth– Akshay Kumar’s 2.0 is all set to unveil the teaser on the same day! In that sense, we can still be excited about Rajinikanth’s 2.0! The source further added that if at all they can’t release on 26th January, they will surely launch it in the first week of February at the latest. How awesome is this? Ever since it was announced that Rajini-Akshay’s 2.0 has been pushed to April owing to pending CG work, a wave of disappointment had spread among fans, but this news is definitely going to spread some much needed cheer among the Thalaiva fans. Also Read: Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun film’s producers strongly oppose Rajinikanth’s 2.0

For those who don’t know, last week the makers had confirmed the film will release on April 27th. This has definitely put other films like – Allu Arjun’s Naa Peru Surya and Mahesh Babu’s Bharath Ane Nenu who has locked in on the same release date, in a spot. “We always welcome regional films in our state. But, Rajinikanth’s 2.0 has announced a lot of release dates creating needless confusion among our peers. DVV Danayya and I have mutually decided to take up this issue with the producers’ council, and exhibitors association of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana 2.0 will affect our plans. As of now, we will stand by our commitment,” stated Naa Peru Surya’s producer/.

2.0 might be the sequel to Enthiran – The Robot but the story is brand new. While Rajinikanth will return as Chitti and Dr Vaseegaran, Akshay Kumar will take on a grey role that will have him play an terrifying alien creature. This movie will mark Akshay’s Tamil debut. The movie also stars Amy Jackson. 2.0 is touted to be the most expensive film till date. Also, it’s one of the first film to be made in 3D. The makers are going all out to make this film, an out fo the world experience.