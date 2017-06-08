EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor is at his goofy best in this still from Jagga Jasoos song, Galti Se Mistake

We are eagerly waiting for the release of the film Jagga Jasoos, since quite some time now and that is putting it mildly. We have to give it to the makers, that the trailer and the first song, Ullu Ka Pattha, have left us fairly impressed and excited. Now the second ditty from the movie is all set to release tomorrow and this one is called Galti Se Mistake. And while you are surely looking forward to listen to this composition by Pritam, we have got our hands on an exclusive still from the music video. How cool is that!

Fans had loved how Ranbir and Katrina executed the quirky weird choreography in the song, Ullu Ka Pattha. Expect the same level of quirk and eccentricity in Galti Se Mistake as well. In the still you see Jagga (Ranbir) showing his tongue to the camera, in a mocking gesture. He is seen dancing in a school’s mess, wearing a green-coloured sweater vest. His hair slicked back in the trademark Jagga style, reminds us a little or Tintin’s hairstyle though.

Galti Se Mistake will be out tomorrow before 1 pm, and will be launched at an event that will mark attendance by the lead pair, Ranbir and Katrina. We will keep you updated about the happenings at event, so don’t forget to come back to BollywoodLife.

After the song’s release, we sure will expect a making video to be released too. We thoroughly enjoyed the making video of the first song, where Katrina was at her goofy and witty best.

Jagga Jasoos is a Hindi comedy-drama directed by Anurag Basu. It tells the story of a teenage detective, who, along with a female companion, is in search of his missing father.