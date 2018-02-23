EXCLUSIVE: Right before getting married, Ankit Tiwari reveals what drew him to Pallavi Shukla and it will melt your heart

The nation instantly fell in love with Ankit Tiwari’s sexy voice. The way he crooned Sun Raha hai na tu stole the hearts of many. And any girl would have loved to have Ankit sing the number for her! Well, the lucky girl for whom Ankit will be singing romantic songs all his life is Pallavi Shukla. The two will be getting married tonight in a ceremony in Kanpur. The alliance is an arranged one and it was his grandmother who found the perfect bride for her always busy grandson. While talking to us, Ankit said, “For me and my family, it did not matter if it was an arrange marriage or not, but the happiness of both of us was everyone’s main concern, and I am glad grandma met Pallavi cause the moment she met the family we knew she is the one. I was always open to the idea of arranged marriage.”

Ankit also revealed how he found himself drawn to Pallavi. “Her simplicity and the way she gelled with the whole family just attracted me towards her, and that’s it we hit it off from there,” he said. Aww…isn’t that cute! We don’t see a romance likes this anymore. Reminds us of the film, Vivaah!

We also asked Ankit as to which is the one song he will dedicate to his wife, and he made the right choice. “Teri Galiyan is one song I would dedicate and sing to her,” he answered.

“We both are very family oriented as well as simple in our thoughts which attracts both of us towards each other. Though she’s fond of music and that for sure is just another icing on the cake,” the Tu hai ki nahi singer told BollywoodLife.