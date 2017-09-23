EXCLUSIVE! Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif to shoot the final song of Tiger Zinda Hai in Greece

With Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif‘s Tiger Zinda Hai journey gradually coming to an end, we have an exciting scoop to share. While the team wrapped up the last schedule in Abu Dhabi today. We hear the last song is yet to be shot and it’ll be shot in the beautiful locales of Greece. Yes, our source EXCLUSIVELY reveals to us that Salman and Katrina will film this track somewhere around October end; although it’s left to see how will both of them manage their dates for Salman will soon get busy with Bigg Boss 11 while Katrina has already started shooting for her Anand L Rai film with Shah Rukh Khan. Nevertheless, we are loving the fact how TZH is turning out to be one stunning affair with locations as fancy as – Austria, Abu Dhabi and now Greece being the last stop.

When director Ali Abbas Zafar was asked to comment on his experience shooting with Salman and Katrina for TZH, he said, “Shooting for Tiger Zinda Hai was gruelling, challenging and a whole lot of fun. We’ve shot across pristine, relatively unseen locations in Austria, Morocco and shot on a huge lot in Abu Dhabi along with other spots. Right from the infrastructure, to the support that the local military has given us, shooting here was smooth and a great collaborative experience. Tiger and Zoya’s second outing is going to be larger than life, and the shoot lives up to that.”

All said and done, looks like 2017 is certainly going to end with a bang thanks to Tiger Zinda Hai. I mean, by now you all know how the anticipation around the film is insanely high. Salman returns as Tiger with his love Zoya in the sequel. Everyone is excited to know how will they take the story forward from the prequel (Ek Tha Tiger 2012) which ended with both escaping all odds and just being happy in each other’s company. After all, they both were spies… hiding from the officials. Now the interesting aspect would be to know why have they got back to action in the sequel.

