Exclusive! Salman Khan is SURPRISED with reports of him throwing out Arijit Singh from a song

Everyone is currently under this belief that Arijit Singh lost out on a song in Welcome To New York because of Salman Khan. Reports having been doing the rounds that Salman, who plays a cameo in the film, deliberately warned the producers to replace Arijit with Rahat Fateh Ali Khan owing to their alleged fallout. In fact, some even went up to speculate how Salman is ensuring Arijit doesn’t get any song in any of his films, even if it’s cameo in this case. But guess there’s no truth to this above report.

Rubbishing Salman’s involvement in finalising the singer for the song, a source EXCLUSIVELY clarified, “One needs to get this right that Welcome To New York is not Salman’s film. He just has one special appearance in the film so why will he even get into the music space? He himself is surprised after reading these basless reports. Maybe Arijit could have lost out on the song because of his own monetary differences with the producers. After all, it’s the producers who take the final call.” (Also Read: Don’t know if Salman Khan really replaced Arijit in a song but Twitter cannot handle the cold war anymore)

Now it’s left to see how Arijit will react to this whole controversy. But it’s really sad how people jumped to wrong conclusion without even knowing the other side of the story; including Babul Supriyo who slammed Salman for preferring Pakistani singers over Indian artistes in all his films.

The director of Welcome To New York, however, is still left in a fix after seeing this unexpected negative buzz, ahead of the film’s release as he was quoted saying, “We are yet to decide on what to do. There have been films (with Pakistani singers), which have managed to go by without any hassle. There needs to be a balance between social responsibility and creative freedom. But people shouldn’t have to compromise on artistic liberties.” Keep watching this space for more updates on this hot story.