EXCLUSIVE: Sumona Chakravarti and Ashish Chaudhary to play detectives in Colors’ new show Dev Anand

We all know Sumona Chakravarti as the ‘pouty ‘ Kapil Sharma ‘s onscreen wife and girlfriend from Comedy Nights as well as The Kapil Sharma Show. Doing comedy shows with Kapil Sharma gave Sumona Chakravarti a new recognition that she was not getting for long. After making people laugh with Kapil, Sumona is all set to be back to daily soaps with her new detective show ‘Dev Anand ‘ on Colors. Not to be confused with legendary Bollywood actor, this will be the name of the detective in the show.

The show will have Ashish Chaudhary playing the lead role of a Jasoos called ‘Dev Anand ‘. Based on lines of Karamchand and Byomkesh Bakshi the show will have Sumona playing the female lead role with Ashish Chaudhary. The show will have episodic various cases that detectives will be solving.

Sumona started off as a child actress with Aamir Khan – Manisha Koirala starrer Mann. Later she made her TV debut with Ekta Kapoor’s ‘Kasam Se’. Her first maiden show as a lead was ‘Detective Doll’ on Sab TV. It is 10 years later she is again doing a detective show Dev Anand yet again.

Sumona came into limelight when she played Ram Kapoor’s sister in Bade Acche Lagte Hain. This show got her a Bollywood film Barfi with Ranbir Kapoor and Ileana Dcruz. She later did a cameo with Salman Khan in Kick as well. She had a meaty role in Jennifer Winget And Kunal Kohli starter ‘Phir Se’ but that got shelved.

Sumona’s biggest break came when she became a part of ‘Comedy Nights’ with Kapil on Colors. She played Manju, Kapil Sharma’s wife in the show. Sumona jokes with Kapil over her big lips are regular feature even today. Later when Kapil Sharma and his team moved to Sony with a new show, Sumona moved on with team Kapil.

Recently when the whole Sunil Grover controversy happened Sumona was one of Kapil’s loyalists who did not leave the Kapil Sharma show. She still plays Sarla Gulati’s daughter of Dr Mashoor Gulati, even though Sunil Grover has gone .

Sumona will now be breaking her comedy image with Dev Anand. She was last seen with Ravi Dubey in Jamai Raja in a cameo but Dev Anand will be a full fledged show for her.

Ashish Chaudhary the film actor also will be returning to TV serials after Ek Mutti Aasman. Though he did ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ and Jhalak Dikhla Ja on TV later but not a show per se. The show will take the weekend slot on Colors and will replace ‘India Banega Manch’ next month.