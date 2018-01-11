Suriya to catch the first day first show of Thaana Serndha Koottam and he reveals why

In an exclusive chat with us, the Singham actor Suriya says he learned and unlearned a lot of things while working on Thaanaa Serndha Koottam directed by Vignesh Shivn. “Every day was a new learning experience for me. I have played a lot of hot-tempered roles in my career. But Vignesh made me a calm and composed person with my character in TSK,” Suriya told BollywoodLife. The 42-year-old actor said he is quite excited about having a festival release after seven years. Produced by KE Gnanavel Raja’s Studio Green, Thaanaa Serndha Koottam’ is slated to hit screens on January 12th for the Pongal festival.

“It’s been so long since I had a festival release. It always feels good to entertain people during festival time. Thaanaa Serndha Koottam has everything it takes to be a proper festival film. Director Vignesh Shivan has infused a lot of happy moments in the movie for audiences,” he said. Thaanaa Serndha Koottam is an adaptation of Akshay Kumar’s Hindi hit Special 26 directed by Neeraj Pandey. Suriya said director Vignesh Shivn worked meticulously on the film to ensure that it connects with today’s audiences. “Since the story of Special 26 was based on a real incident which happened in 1987, Vignesh put in a lot of effort to make it relatable to today’s viewers,” said Suriya. (ALSO READ: Suriya congratulates Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan for their political entry; offers support to them!)

“I have been receiving a lot of positive responses from people who I value about my look in the film. I attribute every praise to Vignesh. It’s his stamp all over the movie. After a long time, I’m planning to watch a first-day-first-show of my film and see the reaction of audiences. Be it my dialogue delivery or body language, Vignesh changed everything. I believe we have fresh content to show you all. Thaanaa Serndha Koottam is surely different from my previous films,” said Suriya. Keerthy Suresh plays the lead heroine in the film, which has Ramya Krishnan, Senthil, Suresh Menon and RJ Balaji in essential roles. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music for the film.

Text by Surendhar MK