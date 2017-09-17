EXCLUSIVE! Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma to get banned? Actress Munmun Dutta speaks up in defense

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma is one show that has been running on television for more than eight years and has always entertained people. In fact, we were shocked that a Sikh community raised concern and accused the show of hurting their religious sentiments. We contacted Munmun Dutta, who plays the role of Babita Iyer in the show, and the actress gave a clarification about the entire incident. she texted us back saying, “First and foremost, I didn’t even know about any such controversy until today morning when I heard Gurucharan (Singh) talking about it. This is a clear case of misunderstanding.”

She adds, “Gurucharan (who plays Sodhi) who is a staunch Sikh himself will never do and speak anything that goes against the sentiments of Sikhs all around the world. I CLEARLY remember having a conversation with him about this particular sequence on the day of the shoot and he had mentioned that nobody is allowed to play Guru Gobind Singh ji and thus he is enacting the role of his Khalsa. And that’s exactly what we shot and showed on TV. People who have raised objections about it have clearly not seen the sequence. I wish they had made the effort to see it first where the character Sodhi clearly states that he is his Khalsa and not him.” (ALSO READ: Shocking! Taarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashma to get BANNED?)

She continues, “So where’s the question of blasphemy here? I’m sure if Gurucharan himself found anything objectionable he would never do it. The misunderstanding occurred during the telecast apparently. When the sequence started, the scroll introducing his character stated ‘Sodhi as Guru Gobind Singh Ka Khalsa’ and apparently the ‘Ka Khalsa got hidden behind the disclaimer scroll run by the channel. That’s when some miscreant clicked a picture and started circulating on social media and claimed otherwise which gave rise to this controversy.”

She concludes saying, “The beauty of TMKOC is all about having people from different cultures and religions. So we are always alert and conscious about not hurting anyone’s sentiments whatsoever through our actions or dialogues. We, or show, for the last more than nine years, thrive on people’s goodwill and wishes. Thus, we will never resort to anything that will hurt anyone in any corner of the country.”

What are your thoughts on this? Tell us in the comments below and stay tuned with us for more.