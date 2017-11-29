Exclusive! This kid with Katrina Kaif in the viral video plays a crucial role in Tiger Zinda Hai

Remember the kid Katrina Kaif took to shopping during during one of her schedules of Tiger Zinda Hai? Yes, the same kid who was with the actress in the video shared by the TZH director, Ali Abbas Zafar. While many of us couldn’t stop adoring the actress and the little munchkin in the video, little did we know that he’s actually a part of the movie. Yes, you read it right. A source close to BollywoodLife exclusively revealed all the details about the kid’s role in the movie and how crucial it is. As soon as the video of Katrina taking a kid to shopping went viral on the internet, we were curious to know everything about this little lad. And it was after a little bit of digging here and there, that we found out who he was. Also Read: Tiger Zinda Hai song Dil Diyan Gallan Exclusive pics: Salman Khan – Katrina Kaif gazing at each other is pure LOVE

#tigerzindahai #dairies #airport @katrinakaif #baby rocky #who is cuter? A post shared by ali (@aliabbaszafar) on Oct 26, 2017 at 10:23am PDT

A source close to the developments of Tiger Zinda Hai revealed, “The kid in the video plays the younger brother of the child actor in the movie. So there are two child artists in the movie and both have crucial roles to play. They are a very integral part of the storyline.” Sounds interesting, right? So we assume the kid in the video plays a younger brother to the lad we saw with Katrina Kaif in a picture posted by the actress earlier. Also Read: Will delay in the release of Padmavati benefit Tiger Zinda Hai at the box office?

Now the addition of child artistes in a Salman Khan movie can’t be co-incidence really. We know his fans loved his bond with Harshali Malhotra in Bajrangi Bhaijaan and his equation with Matin Rey Tangu in Tubelight was the only thing appreciated in the movie. So we guess, it’s not just his fans but even the actor who is extremely fond of having such company. Salman is loved for making family oriented movies and his fan base has spread across all the age groups. Kids love to watch him on screen and adults are devoted already. It’s no longer hard to predict the involvement of a child artiste in Salman Khan’s movie. While Tiger Zinda Hai has two kids playing important roles, we now wait to see if Race 3 has any such connection. Remember the last time we hear, Salman wanted the Race franchise to be more family oriented.