EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Urvashi Rautela’s spunky take on some Hate Tweets by trolls deserves a watch!

Bold, badass and seductive, this is Urvashi Rautela’s avatar in Hate Story 4. The lady plays a woman with vendetta on her mind as she destroys the lives of two brothers. Even off screen, Urvashi is known for her candour and bold outlook. So, we felt that she was the perfect girl to take our #meantweets challenge. We know that some celebs get offended at the slightest of things written about them on social media. Urvashi says she tries to take criticism as constructively as possible. Whether it is the statement she overexposes a lot to going overboard with makeup, she answered everything calmly. (Also Read: Bollywood Actress Urvashi Rautela got death threats and the reason is her upcoming Hate Story 4)

In our interview, the actress says how she respects the fact that everyone has an opinion, which she cannot change. When someone said that she uses makeup too much, she admitted it saying that she realises that her features look stronger when she uses the greasepaint. The girl from Uttarakand has been raised in Haridwar. She began participating in beauty contests from the age of 15 and even represented India at the Miss Universe pageant. Urvashi started off with Singh Saab The Great and was last seen in Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil where she did a special dance number.