Exclusive! Vikas Gupta reveals the story behind his viral picture with Sara Ali Khan

It has been more than a week now that Bigg Boss season 11 has come to an end. But it seems the hangover is pretty fresh. This season was far more successful than any other previous seasons. This year, celebrities took to Twitter to voice their opinion as well as support to their favourite contestants and reacted to the happenings of the show. After the show has come to an end, people are still excited to know about topics from inside the house. Bigg Boss followers are still eager to know about the lives of the contestants. From the winner, Shilpa Shinde, to the second runner-up, Vikas Gupta – everyone is asked to reveal more about topics from inside the house.

BollywoodLife recently met Vikas Gupta, who was called the mastermind of the Bigg Boss season 11 house. When he was asked about his viral picture with upcoming Bollywood star Sara Ali Khan, Vikas shared the whole story with us. He said, that they were having a workshop and were residing in the same hotel. They just had a normal selfie session and that was it. (Also Read: Exclusive! Vikas Gupta’s heartwarming message about why no one should judge Arshi Khan makes a lot of sense)

Of being in the finale, Vikas told NDTV, “I had thought about a couple of things. If I say anything behind a person’s back, I made sure that I could repeat it in front of him or her as well. Second, I wanted to fulfil the promises I made on the show.” Vikas also won 6 lakh during the Vikas City task in the show, which he divided between his two dear friends Arshi Khan and Jyoti Kumari.

