Exclusive! Vikas Gupta’s heartwarming message about why no one should judge Arshi Khan makes a lot of sense

Bigg Boss season 11 was one of the most talked about shows. Even though the show has ended, people are still excited to know about the lives of the contestants. From the winner, Shilpa Shinde, to the second runner-up, Vikas Gupta – everyone is asked to reveal more about topics from inside the house. Bigg Boss followers saw some relationships being formed like that of Bandgi Kalra and Puneesh Sharma and also saw friends parting ways but again making up like Vikas Gupta and Priyank Sharma. However, some new bonds were forged in the house.

BollywoodLife recently met the mastermind of the Bigg Boss season 11 house, Vikas Gupta. We asked him about his views on Arshi Khan being judged by the audience. In his film, Vikas clarified that it does not affect him as to how Arshi was before the show and after the show, what mattered to him was how she was during the show. He also called Arshi his best friend from the show and also pointed out that she has a lot of similarities with Tanu from the film, Tanu Weds Manu.

Bigg Boss season 11 ended last week. Arshi Khan also arranged an after-show party, where Vikas Gupta was spotted having a gala time. Vikas Gupta will soon present Priyank Sharma in Ekta Kapoor’s ALT Balaji web series.

