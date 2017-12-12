EXCLUSIVE! Virat Kohli spent 3 months hunting for the perfect wedding ring for Anushka Sharma

The hottest talk of the town right now is Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s wedding and as rightly so. After all, it’s is the wedding of the year and what a celebration it has been! From the looks of the wedding pics and videos shared on social media, the two look amazing together. Each pic proves what a perfect couple they are. Adding to all the wedding shenanigans, we also got to hear how Virat spent about 3 months, just to finalise the most beautiful wedding ring for Anushka. Yes..Also read: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s love story is nothing less than a Bollywood film – check out the FULL timeline!

Turns out Virat was very particular about the kind of ring he was looking for his sweetheart as a source close to the couple exclusively revealed to us, “He’s picked a very rare diamond ring for Anushka that has been specially crafted by an ace designer from Austria. The design is unimaginably beautiful and reflects surprising elements, every time you see it from different angles. It costs about Rs 1 crore but it’s totally worth the money because whoever will see it, definitely wouldn’t be able to take their eyes off it.” Indeed, Anushka is one lucky woman to have a loverboy like Virat.

.

Of course, this isn’t the first time Virat has done something so special for his ladylove Anushka. He’s one expressive lover who has always been open about his feelings for Anushka; whether it’s through interviews or just how he’s saved Anushka’s pic as his display picture on Instagram . Just recently, Virat had even mentioned how had it not been Anushka then he would have never made it this far in his life. Oh, how we admire these two!!! Here’s wishing heartiest congratulations to the newlyweds.