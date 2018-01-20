EXCLUSIVE! We know what Ranveer Singh will wear this evening and it is just as filmy as him – view pic

If there ever was an award show that would honour the men who took style seriously, Ranveer Singh would win, hands down. And that’s not because he is always stylishly dressed, as most actors are. What sets him apart is that he is willing to take risks and won’t stop experimenting no matter how much flak he draws. Ranveer loves flaunting his attires to make heads turn. And that’s just what he plans to do this evening. Ranveer, who is all set to walk the red carpet of the Filmfare Awards, is going to make a splash in a suit that is as filmy as it gets. Yes, you read that right. Ranveer will pay a tribute to the movies and actors that he loves and those that have been a part of his growing up years through the suit.

Telling us more about it, Ranveer’s stylist Nitasha Gaurav reveals, “We were looking to do something that would be crazy and cool as well as pertinent to this occasion. I called up Karrtik Dhingra, who is a menswear designer with expertise in printing and we firmed up the idea of this suit. I sourced images of posters from Ranveer’s favorite films from the Eighties and the Nineties, including ones with popular music that he loves. A lot of these films have cult popularity today. Dhingra did a brilliant job of printing the fabric and making the suit, and I think the result has been truly unique. It’s a tribute of sorts to the movies and what better place to wear it than the Filmfare awards!” (Also read: Ranveer Singh sums up his transformation from Padmaavat to Gully Boy in just one picture)

With posters of Ajooba, Deewar, Ram Lakhan, Baazigar, Ghayal, Aankhen, Vastav and other iconic films finding a place on Ranveer’s suit, there’s no doubt that he would be an absolute showstopper! Now, we can’t wait to catch him sauntering down the red carpet. Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for more updates straight from the red carpet of the award show.