While Kapil Sharma skips Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s wedding, Krushna Abhishek and Sunil Grover bond big time

Bharti Singh got married to long-time beau Haarsh Limbachiyaa in a glittering ceremony in Goa. A couple of resorts were booked for the guests. The pool party and sangeet happened near Calangute Beach while the nuptials happened at the famous Marquis Beach Resort situated close to Candolim Beach. As we know, Bharti had invited many members from the comedians fraternity like Rajiv Thakur, Mubeen Saudagar, Raju Srivastava, Balraj Syal, Sudesh Lehri and others. Since it was her wedding, a once-in-a-lifetime occasion she had hoped that her three brothers, Sunil Grover, Kapil Sharma and Krushna Abhishek would come under one roof. However, that was not to happen. (Also Read: 13 pics and videos from Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s wedding make it the cutest ceremony of this season)

Krushna was the first to arrive on the day of the pool party with wife Kashmera Shah. He was one of the first to hit the dance floor. Maniesh Paul and Sunil Grover came for the sangeet and stayed for the wedding vows. A source informs, “Everyone was hoping that Kapil would come for the main nuptials but sadly he did not make it. While no one has commented on it, he was missed as Bharti holds him very dear to her heart. Everyone was talking about how he would come face to face with Sunil Grover but that did not happen after all.” (Also Read: New bride Bharti Singh looks visibly moved as Adaa Khan, Jay Bhanushali, Anita Hassanandani get clicked with the couple; view pics!)

It seems Sunil Grover won over the guests at the party. The sangeet began with a segment that was hosted by Maniesh Paul. Later, Krushna Abhishek danced on the stage and took over as the anchor. When Sunil Grover walked in, he got a rousing welcome from the guests. The comedian was introduced with a lot of love by Krushna and he took to the stage to speak a few words for Bharti and Haarsh. Later, on the insistence of the audience, he put on a small Dr Mashoor Gulati and Gutthi act. Though it was small, he was cheered loudly by the guests. He was alone and did not get his wife and kid along.

The source adds, “It was a very jolly affair. The fraternity of comedians is very united and this event was proof. Everyone had super fun.” We are sure that Kapil will make it upto Bharti in a big way. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…