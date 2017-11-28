Exclusive! Wonder why there’s NO pic of Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra together from IFFI 2017? Find out here

Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra’s on and off equation has caught everyone’s attention and as rightly so. Where on one day you get to see them walking hand in hand or say bonding like the cutest lovers in town, the very next day you are forced to suspect if they are even together or no. Take for instance their latest outing at IFFI 2017. Both Alia and Sid were at IFFI yesterday. They reached Goa around the same time and were very much a part of the fest. However strangely, not a single pic of Alia-Sid from IFFI has hit the web so far. In fact, unlike Sid and other stars who’ve stayed back in Goa for the closing ceremony happening tonight, Alia surprisingly left from Goa last night itself, leaving everyone baffled if all’s well. Also read: From Sidharth – Alia’s unusual behaviour to Padmavati becoming the hot topic of discussion – check out all the INSIDE SCOOPS from Lokmat Maharashtra’s Most Stylish Awards

Reveals an onlooker who was present at IFFI yesterday, “It’s not that Alia and Sid didn’t meet. They met at the film fest and even spoke for a while but their equation was strictly formal. It’s thanks to Karan Johar that everything seemed good on the outside but otherwise, it was pretty awkward between Alia and Sid.” No wonder Alia decided to make a brief visit to IFFI this year and left on the very same day as she arrived. Here, check out Alia’s pic from IFFI last night:

Nevertheless, the grand closing ceremony of IFFI 2017 is taking place tonight with who’s who of Bollywood in attendance right from Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan to Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif among others gracing the do. From what we hear, Akshay is going to bring the curtains down as he spoke to Mid Day saying, “IFFI 2017 has truly left a mark and presented cinema lovers with the best in national and international cinema. I look forward to attending the closing and bidding farewell to our guests from around the world.”

Keep watching this space for more updates from IFFI 2017, right here only on BollywoodLife