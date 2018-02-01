EXCLUSIVE: Nagarjuna is in Mumbai shooting for his bilingual film with Ram Gopal Varma

Akkineni Nagarjuna earlier announced that he will be collaborating with Ram Gopal Varma once again and was pretty excited about it. “28 years ago a film called shiva changed my life and now again another film/what I’m feeling now is something I cannot describe! I only wish that life was so exciting every day” he announced on his Twitter handle. The first look posters were also released by the actor and RGV said that he is feeling emotional about this project. Now, we learn that the actor is in Mumbai shooting for this project.

We bumped into the actor at a fancy Mumbai restaurant where he revealed in a brief interaction that he is here to shoot for his next film with RGV. Well, we are extremely excited that this project is taking shape. We are totally expecting this to be as big of a success as Shiva was – their first collab. As per reports the movie, which has the working titleNagRGV4, is a slick cop thriller. The film will be made in Hindi and Tamil.

Nagarjuna was last seen in Raju Gari Gadhi 2, a horror comedy that also starred Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The movie opened to positive reviews and fared decently at the box office. He is currently bust the post-production of Hello that happens star his son – Akhil. As for Ram Gopal Varma, he is busy with the biopic on NTR that will be told from the veteran actor’s wife’s perspective. This controversy has not been acknowledged by many in the industry. Interestingly, another biopic starring NTR’s son – Nandamuri is in the works. Ram Gopal Varma’s last released project is a short film God, Sex and Truth with Mia Malkova.