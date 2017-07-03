False Alarm! Aamir Khan’s Dangal is yet to cross the Rs 2000 crore mark; stands tall at Rs 1864 crore

Contrary to reports that Aamir Khan’s Dangal has done the impossible, the film is yet to cross the coveted Rs 2000 crore mark! A spokesperson from the team has confirmed that the biopic is yet to earn Rs 2000 crore gross figure. There has been quite a competition between Dangal and Baahubali: The Conclusion in terms of creating milestones at the box office for Indian films. While the SS Rajamouli epic drama is yet to be released in China, Aamir has certainly been getting a lot of love from the audience there. Thanks to them, the film has earned a whopping Rs 1864 crore, as on Thursday. The figures are given to us by an insider, who also said, “We have been reading a lot of reports saying that Dangal has crossed 2000 cr worldwide. Just to set the record straight, we want to clarify that Dangal’s official worldwide gross collection figure as of Thursday is 1864 cr.”

On the same, the spokesperson further added, “We are very happy that our film has been so successful, and what is of most value for Aamir Khan and the entire team of Dangal is the immense love the film has got from the audience across the globe. We are looking forward for the film to release in other untapped territories to reach more audience.” Slightly disappointed but there’s still hope! Having put rest to all the rumours, we’re now patiently waiting for the day when it does cross Rs 2000 crore mark.

Dangal has so far given some serious competition to Captain America: Civil War and has easily surpassed xXx: Return of Xander Cage. However, we wonder if it will be able to beat Avatar and Jurassic World. Considering how both the films have performed at the China box office, it will be a challenge to surpass the numbers achieved by them. Plus, Baahubali: The Conclusion will be releasing in China this month or next. You have already seen what a fab business the epic drama registered in the overseas market. Dangal and Baahubali have both made some smashing records at the box office. We would love to see as to who wins the heart of the Chinese audience.

