Family Time with Kapil Sharma promo: As he continues poking fun at himself, our favorite comedian confirms Ajay Devgn as his first guest

Kapil Sharma is a true blue comedian who doesn’t lose any opportunity of poking at fun at people and that also includes himself too! In a hilarious new promo of Family Time with Kapil Sharma, Kapil Sharma continues taking a dig at himself, but this time, It Ajay Devgn who is taking his case! The ultimate prankster is using every chance to taunt our favourite comedian. The Family Time with Kapil Sharma promo begins with Kapil requesting Ajay to appear on his show, But Ajay jokingly says, Aap ki call pratiksha main hain, Thoda wait kijiye jaise aap sabko wait karate hon. Kapil tries to justify saying uska waqt Bura tha. He asks him to come ‘raid’ his show. But Ajay Devgnm has yet another comeback for him – Income Tax ki Raid unke yahan hoti hai jinka Icome hota hai, Shama Kijiye aap Yogya nahi hai! But Ajay ensures us that he is coming on his show after it’s Kapil Sharma! We second that. With these promos itself, he has us laughing loud, we can’t wait for the show.

But his ‘cash crunch’ situation seems to be only an on-screen situation because he was recently seen in a swanky new makeup van designed by Dilip Chhabria. After The Kapil Sharma went off the air, Kapil concentrated on his movie project – Firangi. However, the movie did not fare well at the Box office. So, all eyes are on this upcoming show. What does the comedian have in store this time? After all the tough times, will he return with a bang? We can only wait and watch!

We are also excited about Ajay Devgn appearing on his show. When two pranksters get together it’s bound to be fun! The show will take Super Dancer 2’s place once the show winds up. Family Time With Kapil Sharma is touted to be a game show with only commoners.