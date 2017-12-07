Fans are eager to watch Fukrey Returns this weekend

We gave you two options to choose for the film that you want to watch this weekend – Monsoon Shootout or Fukrey Returns. Now the verdict is out and an overwhelming 83 percent people have voted in favour of Fukrey Returns. Clearly, the audience has found the film they want to check out and that choice doesn’t surprise us at all. The film is a complete family entertainer. The first film was a laugh riot and the sequel promises the same fun. Manjyot Singh, Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha and Varun Sharma are back doing what they do best… create a hilarious mess.

Excel Entertainment’s Fukrey was one of the successes of 2013. The film was one of the surprise hits of that year. The second film will be on the same lines and will take off from where it ended. Ever since the trailer for the film released, the audience is anticipating its release. The Bhai anthem Tu Mera Bhai Nahi Hai made the film even more interesting for the people it seems. Only film against Fukrey Returns was Monsoon Shootout starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Vijay Verma. The trailer did make many really interested in the film but it seems it will be their second choice for their movie outings this weekend. Check out the verdict right here…

Fukrey Returns is about these four boys whose ambitious prowl always get them in trouble and it’s always Bholi Richa Chadha who sets out to make their lives terrible. There is a humurous spin to the way things will happen in the film. As for Monsoon Shootout, it is the story of a cop who has to decide whether or not to kill a dreaded serial killer. It will be interesting to see what happens at the box office this Friday.