Fans are eager to watch Shraddha Kapoor’s Haseena Parkar and Sanjay Dutt’s Bhoomi this weekend

Yet another Friday is upon us and we had asked you on Monday, as to which of the three releases this week interests you in buying a ticket. The three releases we are talking about are Haseena Parkar, Bhoomi and Newton. And we have the most unusual result of this poll. Bhoomi and Haseena Parkar are on a tie. Both of them received 41 per cent votes which prove what the audience wants.

Shraddha Kapoor plays the titular role of Haseena Parkar in this biopic of the equally fearful sister of dreaded gangster, Dawood Ibrahim. All we know about her is through the various news reports we read in the newspaper but this time it will be up on celluloid. From the looks of it, people are excited to watch this gangster drama as this is one drama which always interests them. Plus the trailer has got a good response. It’s a very important film for Shraddha as her last film, Rock On 2, couldn’t create any impact at the box office. As for Bhoomi, Sanjay Dutt returns to the big screen after completing his sentence. It is a comeback everyone is waiting to watch because we all know he is a formidable actor. And the poll result says it clearly that people are equally excited about this film as well.

As for Rajkummar Rao’s Newton, this is one film which has already been praised everywhere. Critics just can’t stop raving about the movie and Rao but despite that it got only 19 per cent votes. Since it’s a film which will rest completely on word-of-mouth, there is a possibility that like other small films of this year, Newton will shine at the box office as well. We will know soon enough what happens to these films eventually.