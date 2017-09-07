Fans are excited to watch Sunny and Bobby Deol’s Poster Boys this weekend

Yet another Friday is upon us with two films ready to promise three hours of entertainment. This weekend we have Poster Boys and Daddy. We asked you to tell us as to which film are you more likely to watch and the answer is here. Deol brothers win it hands down as fans are waiting for Poster Boys to release.

Also read: Sunny Deol’s Poster Boys will BEAT Arjun Rampal’s Daddy at the box office over the first weekend, predicts trade expert

With 87 per cent votes, Poster Boys is definitely something everyone is looking forward to. Guess Deols are still pretty popular despite not having many releases recently. It is a film which brings the Deol brothers together after a long time. Their last film together was Yamla Pagla Deewana 2. It’s always amusing to see them together on screen because their bonding is pretty evident on camera as well. Poster Boys is the remake of a Marathi film. Shreyas Talpade is also part of the film, whose comic timing is known to all. Daddy, on the other hand, got only 13 per cent votes.

Daddy has Arjun Rampal turning into Arun Gawli, a dreaded gangster-turned-politician. The actor is looking the part too. This realistic thriller is based on the life of Mumbai’s most infamous gangster. Apart from a glimpse into the life of Gawli, the film also chronicles the timely transition of Bombay to Mumbai through the ’80s and ’90s. The makers did a great deal of research, referencing photos and going all out to ensure that there was a sense of realism in creating the Bombay of that era. The film takes you through the various alleys of Parel, Mumbai Central, Nagpada, Agripada and other places that served as a playground for Gawli and his team. Daddy transcends over 40 years from Arun Gawli at age 24 to his current age, 65.