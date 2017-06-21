Fans are going berserk over Vijay 61’s first look and title, Mersal – check tweets

After much anticipation, Vijay 61‘s first look and title is finally out! The film is titled Mersal and features the Tamil rockstar in massy avatar. It’s a ‘semma mass look’ as one would call it. The Jalikattu sport in the background makes it even more intriguing. This film is special for two reasons – It’s Vijay’s 61st project and Sri Thenaandal film’s 100th project. This look is unlike his last where he starred in a stylish blazer suit for Bairavaa. The Tamil superstar has gone back to his thara mass ways and fans are loving it. Ilayathalapathy fans have gone crazy on social media. #Mersal hasn’t stopped trending since the first look was launched. Vijay couldn’t have thought of a more perfect birthday treat for fans! This Diwali just got epic as Thalapathy 61 gears up for a grand release, first look out in June

Vijay and Atlee are reuniting for the second time with Mersal. This time, Vijay will romance three leading ladies – Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kajal Aggarwal and Nithya Menen. Sathyaraj will also play a pivotal role in this film. The film has been extensively shot in Chennai but certain sequences have been canned abroad. This is one of Vijay’s most anticipated projects. The last time, Vijay and Atlee came together, they created Theri that became a super hit not only at the box office but among fans as well. It’s no wonder expectations around Mersal are sky-high.

#Mersal killing look by thalaiva and happy happy Birthday dear thalaiva — Ganeshkumar (@Ganeshkumar1144) June 21, 2017

#MERSAL has beaten #Vengayam total Record in 1 Hour 😆🤣 “Gate ah Mooditu Thaa da Vanthurukom” 😎#MERSAL paniduvom 😘 HBDENDEARINGVIJAY pic.twitter.com/HWPSsDzJBR — HBD MERSAL VIJAY (@JanuVijayHA) June 21, 201

#Mersal killing look by thalaiva and happy happy Birthday dear thalaiva — Ganeshkumar (@Ganeshkumar1144) June 21, 2017

The makers Mersal are planning to hold a grand audio alunch in August. The film is set for a huge release this Diwali But we have to say, with the first look itself, the star has set off the fireworks!