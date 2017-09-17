Fans are rooting for Jai from Jr NTR’s Jai Lava Kusa

It’s a big year for Jr NTR – He will soon be seen in Jai Lava Kusa, his most challenging film till date. The actor will play a triple role for the first time. He plays Jai, Lava and Kusa. Three different characters, three different personalities played by the same person. Jai is the epitome of all villainy, Lava is the sweet natured, simple guy and Kusa is the goofy, hilarious one. Each of the characters were introduced in a separate teaser. While they don’t physically very different, their personalities are distinct courtesy, Jr NTR’s class acting. With three characters to love, we at Bollywoodlife decided to ask our readers who they are rooting from among Jai, Lava and Kusa. We now have the results! Fans LOVE Jai over Lava and Kusa. The ‘Raavana’ has received 63% votes! It’s not surprising – Even Celebs are most impressed by Jai! Even his stammering is intimidating. After Bhallaladeva, Jai is the most evil character we have come across! Jai is followed by Kusa, as the second favourite character that received 22% votes.

A week ago, Jr NTR had everyone going gaga over the trailer – A simple story, three intriguing characters, epic BGM combined together to give you one helluva movie to look forward. This Dussehra, we sure are in for triple the fun! The film has a little bit of everything for everybody – Romance, comedy, action and drama! Post the trailer, expectations are riding high on the film. The movie stars Nivetha Thomas and Rashi Khanna. The film is directed by Bobby. The camera is cranked by CK Muraleedharan. The film is set for a grand release on September 21st. Also Read: Jai Lava Kusa Trailer: 9 moments from Junior NTR’s comic-action flick that promise super entertainment

A week later, Mahesh Babu’s SPYDER is set to hit theatres as well. With two big movies this Dussehra, the Tollywood BO is heading for quite the clash. Let’s find out who eventually reigns at the BO.