Fans believe Salman Khan’s Tubelight will NOT be able to break Baahubali 2’s records

Everytime we shared a Baahubali 2 box office story, we saw you wondering aloud in our comments section if Salman Khan’s Tubelight will be able to match up to the mammoth records that Prabhas’ film has made. We understand that the reason behind this question is because Salman’s film is the next big project that people have pinned their hopes on. It is expected to earn a lot of money for the makers and the industry. So we thought why not ask you to vote and tell us if you think Tubelight has the potential to topple S S Rajamouli’s war drama as far as the box-office numbers are concerned. Turns out, you don’t think it’s possible. (Also read: Tubelight director Kabir Khan says he feels no pressure from the success of Baahubali 2)

We gave you reasons why we feel Tubelight has all the trappings to get past the Prabhas-starrer. One, it has Salman Khan, whom people just love to watch on screen and even wait to do so. Second, given his craze, the film will get a big release. We feel it might even get 5000 screens this time, more than Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (4500). Also, since it is a Kabir Khan film, there will be a lot of attention paid to the content and emotions in the film. Remember Bajrangi Bhaijaan? Obviously, we expected you to second with us too but with 58 per cent people saying Tubelight won’t be able to take on Baahubali 2, we, too, want to reconsider our opinion now.

Only 37 per cent think that it is doable and we want to believe them as well. Told you, we are in two minds! There is also a small section of those who don’t care if Tubelight will be able to manage that feat or no. They will watch it anyway.

So, Salman Khan, fans have spoken. They believe in you but it seems like they feel that the records of Baahubali 2 can’t be broken by you. Tubelight releases on June 23 and is based on a brother’s search for his sibling who gets lost at the war front.