Fans can’t thank Mahesh Babu enough after watching the teaser of Bharat Ane Nenu

Mahesh Babu’s ambitious project Bharat Ane Nenu‘s teaser is finally out and his fans can’t believe what they saw. The film has the superstar playing the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. The teaser is really powerful and sets the mood just right for the film. It was supposed to clash with Rajinikanth’s Kaala Kaarikaalan but will now release a week early, on April 20. The teaser has left his fans deliriously happy. Some have even thanked the actor for doing a movie of such nature. (Also read: Bharat Ane Nenu teaser: Mahesh Babu’s powerful vision of Bharat will have you rooting for him as Chief Minister)

Few days ago, Mahesh Babu had released an audio teaser of him taking the oath at the Parliament for his post as a Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. It is Kortala Siva and Mahesh Babu’s next collaboration after Srimanthadu. The latter had become a huge hit. Thus, similar expectations are levied on this film as well. They are a killer combo now and fans are hopeful the success will be repeated. We have collated reactions of some of the fans and they are impatient to watch the film now. Check them out right here…

Mahesh Babu makes for a really dashing Chief Minister, we feel. What do you think?