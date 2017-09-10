Fans feel Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai will beat Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees’ record this year

It’s been nine months and Shah Rukh Khan‘s Raees is still the highest grosser of this year. So many films released after that but none could topple it from its top spot. It’s both good and bad news. It’s a pity that despite having a Salman Khan release on Eid (Tubelight), Raees, which released in January, is still at the top. But it’s good news too as it shuts up everyone who questioned Shah Rukh Khan’s might at the box office. He is still at the top, people! Anyway, this got us thinking which film this year can replace Raees from its top spot. Rather than going crazy thinking about it, we asked you to help us out. After all, you will decide the fate of these upcoming films too. Now we have the verdict and like us, you too think Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai will waltz its way to the top the moment it releases this December.

With 67 per cent votes, you have made up your mind and ours too. Honestly, we also have our bets placed on TZH although we also think Golmaal 3 can easily defeat Raees when it releases this Diwali. But Salman Khan’s sensational actioner will definitely be a blockbuster of epic proportions and we totally agree with your choice. Not only is it a sequel to the 2012 hit, Ek Tha Tiger, it also sees the return of Katrina and Salman as a lead pair. They have been amazing in the first film and their chemistry is already setting social media on fire. It’s as if they were never distanced at all. Guess that’s how chemistry works…if you have it, nothing can erode it.

Fans are also positive that Padmavati has what it takes to replace Raees in the top spot too. The film releases this November and is definitely one of the most anticipated films of the year. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are on the opposite sides here, which only makes it even more exciting. Shahid Kapoor does a period film for the first time with this and then there is Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s vision… no wonder Bollywoodlife readers gave it 15 per cent votes.

Well, we have the winner here. As per fans, only Salman Khan can beat Shah Rukh Khan and no one else!