Fans have voted, 2 States is their favourite Arjun Kapoor film – view results

On June 26, 2017, which is Arjun Kapoor‘s Birthday, BollywoodLife ran a poll asking the fans to vote for their favourite film of his. The poll consisted of five of his hit films, which worked commercially as well as critically and those five films were – Ishaqzaade, 2 States, Finding Fanny, Ki & Ka and Half Girlfriend. Expectedly, fans jump on the opportunity and voted in roaring numbers to make their favourite film win. And we must say we are not surprised with the results. The winner is his 2014, Rs 100 crore hit, 2 States. Who doesn’t love 2 States? We had expected it to be the table toppers and it turned out to be one. The film won hands down with 42 percent votes.

On the second position there was another unsurprising entry, his much loved debut film, Ishaqzaade. Co-starring Parineeti Chopra, the film was a rustic take on the tale of Romeo and Juliet. Also read: Arjun Kapoor: Not here just because of the surname

Third was, this year’s decent hit, Half Girlfriend, even though it couldn’t repeat the success of 2 States, as was expected but the film did fairly well at the box office.

Fourth was last year’s Ki & Ka and the film which is least liked by his legion of fans is Finding Fanny. Also read: Arjun Kapoor, Ileana D’Cruz, Anil Kapoor and Athiya Shetty’s Mubarakan swag on Sabse Bada Kalakar is unmissable – view HQ pics

Check out the results below:

After delivering a success in Half Girlfriend this year, Arjun Kapoor is all set to rock the box office again, this time with his uncle Anil Kapoor in Anees Bazmee’s family comedy, Mubarakan. The trailers of the film are much loved and songs too have caught everyone’s frenzy. The film is expected to open big on July 28, 2017, its release date. We just Mubarakan turns out to be his biggest hit and replaces 2 States among his fans as their favourite Arjun Kapoor film.