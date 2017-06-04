Fans loved Divyanka Tripathi in the orange saree more than Anita Hassanandani

On 23 May, 2017, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein had a special surprise for fans. Both the leading ladies were seen wearing identical, not to forget gorgeous orange sarees. As per the plot, their respective husbands had gifted them the gorgeous saree. What we loved is how they styled it differently. While Divyanka went the traditional way with a stylish bun garlanded with flowers, jhumkis and a full-sleeved embroidered blouse, Anita Hassnandani gave it her own chic touch as she teamed the saree with an thin strap open neck blouse and an elegant long chain. Both of them looked absolutely stunning. Bollywoodlife decided to conduct a poll to find out from our readers as to who according to them wore the orange saree better. And now we have the results – Divyanka Tripathi‘s traditional look has won! She received 66% votes, almost double than what Anita Hassnandani received. Clearly fans have loved the traditional bun and the full sleeved blouse. We can’t help but agree with fans that she did look stunning that day. Also Read; Divyanka Tripathi’s fans to pen a biography on the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress’ life

For those who don’t know there’s a back story to this orange saree on the show. Turns out Shagun (Anita’s character) didn’t quite take to the fact that Ishita wore the same saree. In fact she had a huge showdown with the family and even threatened them saying she wouldn’t attend Adi’s wedding. She created a huge fuss. Now look whose character has won!

YHM aside, both leading ladies are known to have a great fashion sense. Their styles are distinct but just as trendy. Take a look at some of their style statements.

