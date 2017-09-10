Fans name Ishqbaaz’s Anika aka Surbhi Chandna as the most beautiful bride

Well, we couldn’t agree with fans more. Last week, we had asked you guys to vote for the most beautiful bride in Star Plus’ on going wedding tracks. You guys have chosen Ishqbaaz’s Anika aka Surbhi Chandna as the most beautiful bride. The actress dons a white and gold lehenga for her wedding track which is designed by Neeta Lulla. The channel had put up a video of Surbhi twirling in her lehenga and it’s a sight for the sore eyes. And fans have chosen the right person, we must say. Though all the women looked absolutely gorgeous we were pretty sure that Surbhi will win the poll.

The actress has a massive fan following as compared to Shivani Tomar and Mohena Kumari Singh. In fact, Shivani had to struggle to get people to like her since fans were not ready to accept her opposite Barun Sobti in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3. The actress lookd every bit beautiful in her bright lehenga and those stunning jewels. Mohena also looked quite the simple yet elegant bride in her pink and orange lehenga. Surbhi won the poll by 60% votes while Mohena and Shivani got 25% and 15% votes respectively. (ALSO READ: Ishqbaaz’s Surbhi Chandna dances to Laila O Laila and it will make you ROFL – Watch video!)

Check out some of these pictures of Surbhi’s wedding trousseau for all the other functions right here.

This was the latest one that Surbhi posted on her Instagram.

Isn't she one beautiful bride?