Fans pick Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput over Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan as their favourite gym couple – view poll results

We had held a poll on BollywoodLife a couple of weeks ago about who among Shahid-Mira and Kareena-Saif would our viewers choose to workout with. As we all know, no matter what, Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor never miss their gym sessions. They head to the gym every day and follow a strict workout regime religiously. They are both often seen heading to the gym with their better-halves accompanying them every other day. So, according to the poll, viewers have opted for Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput over Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan as their favourite celebrity gym couple that they would want to work out with. Shahid and Mira have won, with over 55 per cent votes, and Kareena and Saif have got over 46 per cent votes, which by the way, isn’t bad either. ALSO READ: Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput or Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan – Which celebrity couple would you want to workout with?

While Kareena and Amrita Arora sweat it out together in the gym everyday, hubby Saif has also started being spotted with them. As far as Shahid and Mira are concerned, the 23-year old star wife is a fitness freak herself just like her actor husband. That’s why ShaMira are often snapped post a workout session.

In other news, Kareena is going to soon start with her next movie, Veere Di Wedding in September. The film was supposed to go on the floors in December itself, but because Bebo was on maternity leave, they pushed the shoot schedule further. Shahid, on the other hand, doesn’t leave a single opportunity to spend some time with his baby girl, Misha. So whenever the actor is not shooting for his upcoming next, Padmavati, he is either seen chilling with Misha or maybe heading to the gym. ALSO READ: Meet Kareena Kapoor Khan’s new gym buddy, Saif Ali Khan – view HQ pics