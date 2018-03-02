Fans predict a blockbuster as Rajinikanth’s Kaala Karikaalan teaser hits the internet

Rajinikanth’s Kaala Karikaalan teaser is finally out and fans are going crazy over it. It is the number one trend on Twitter right now and fans are predicting a blockbuster. Thalaiva is known for his swag, style and his impeccably impressive way of playing a don. People are even comparing it to the Kabali teaser. We’re sure the teaser is going to make and break new records. People are even posting stills and gifs from the trailer. Rajinikanth and Nana Patekar’s face off in the teaser is what had us hooked on to our screens. The best part was how well Hindi and Tamil were merged in this teaser.

We’re sure that’s how it will be in the entire film. The film is all set to release on 27th April 2018. Fans are saying that it will definitely be a huge hit at the box office. Compared to all the other times Thalaiva has played the role of a don, this one might seem a little off but he makes up for it. For me, Baasha and Kabali will always be the perfect examples of Thalaiva playing the role of a don. Like all of his films, even this one has dialogues that you will never forget and use in your daily lives. (ALSO READ: Kaala Karikaalan teaser: Rajinikanth and Nana Patekar’s onscreen war in this drama is worth all the wait)

Here’s what Twitter has to say about the teaser.

#KaalaTeaser : Only One Super Star #Rajinikanth is Back in Action: check out the Kaala Official Teaser

Sir Rajinikanth & #NanaPatekar Ji both are the best in Dialogues as well as both are really extraordinary actors.

Let wait for the KAALA Movie..!!!https://t.co/558nGVHign — Shiva Naidu (@iamShivaNaidu) March 1, 2018

Outstanding Teaser

Best Wishes SIR @superstarrajini Kya Reee,

Setting AH

Othayeila Nikke,

Dhill Irrundha Mothamma Vangalaa!!

Timing Punch for Haters#KaalaTeaser https://t.co/tJhEfVxdbe — Ameen Udin (@iameenudin) March 1, 2018

Thalaivar the king of style, mass & class..😎😎😎 #KaalaTeaser — ugesh (@contactugesh) March 1, 2018

Impressive, magnificent, appealing & path-breaking #KaalaTeaser is going to create a storm for sure.#Rajinikanth is the real show stealer & the way he walks, sits, acts & speaks is going to be a huge rage. Nana Patekar adds a unique flavour.https://t.co/xZQWWmf1oC — Anupam KS 🇮🇳🔵 (@anupamnawada) March 1, 2018

I think we are going to witness what ever we missed in kabali.. awestruck 😎 #KaalaTeaser pic.twitter.com/nZ0drRneuO — Akshay Ane nenu (@KanduriAkshay) March 1, 2018

#KaalaTeaser #kaala After KB death he have said one he like to give a vision of KB on him.. He have prepared and showing classical Rajini which in 80s how he pulled the crowd of common cinema lovers and mainly women circle now kabali n kaala sure make that path pic.twitter.com/KnUWB1hPOQ — baba (@rajinisoldier) March 1, 2018

What are your thoughts on the teaser? Tell us in the comments below and stay tuned with us for more.