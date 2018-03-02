Fans predict a blockbuster as Rajinikanth’s Kaala Karikaalan teaser hits the internet

Rajinikanth’s Kaala Karikaalan teaser is finally out and fans are going crazy over it. It is the number one trend on Twitter right now and fans are predicting a blockbuster. Thalaiva is known for his swag, style and his impeccably impressive way of playing a don. People are even comparing it to the Kabali teaser. We’re sure the teaser is going to make and break new records. People are even posting stills and gifs from the trailer. Rajinikanth and Nana Patekar’s face off in the teaser is what had us hooked on to our screens. The best part was how well Hindi and Tamil were merged in this teaser.

We’re sure that’s how it will be in the entire film. The film is all set to release on 27th April 2018. Fans are saying that it will definitely be a huge hit at the box office. Compared to all the other times Thalaiva has played the role of a don, this one might seem a little off but he makes up for it. For me, Baasha and Kabali will always be the perfect examples of Thalaiva playing the role of a don. Like all of his films, even this one has dialogues that you will never forget and use in your daily lives. (ALSO READ: Kaala Karikaalan teaser: Rajinikanth and Nana Patekar’s onscreen war in this drama is worth all the wait)

Here’s what Twitter has to say about the teaser.

