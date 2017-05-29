Fans prefer Priyanka Chopra’s sass in Baywatch than Gal Gadot kicking ass in Wonder Woman

On June 2, two Hollywood movies are most likely to dominate the box office and compete with each other for a lion’s share of earnings. Of course, there are Bollywood movies in the race too, like Manisha Koirala’s Dear Maya and Huma Qureshi – Saqib Saleem’s horror thriller, Dobaara – See Your Evil. But it is mostly a Hollywood dominated race this weekend, as Baywatch takes on Wonder Woman this Friday. As you know by now, Baywatch is Priyanka Chopra‘s live-action Hollywood debut (her actual debut was in the animated movie, Planes, where she voiced a plane). Starring Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron and Alexandra Daddario in the lead, Baywatch is the reboot of the popular ’90s show by the same name, which you remember, was about slo-mo running lifeguards going way beyond their job description and saving the world. Priyanka Chopra plays the main antagonist in this raunchy action-comedy. So naturally, all her fans would be eager to see how Priyanka, who impressed us with her sass in the trailers, would look convincing going against The Rock.

On the other hand, there is Wonder Woman, a female superhero movie starring Gal Gadot as the Amazonian princess. Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman was one of the few redeeming points of the disappointing Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice. So her solo movie, directed by Patty Jenkins, is quite eagerly anticipated especially since all the trailers have been very interesting and exciting. The action scenes have been well-choreographed, and the supporting cast, involving Chris Pine and David Thewlis, are fine.

When the last trailer for Wonder Woman came out, we had asked you fans which movie would you prefer to watch this weekend. The result has been very unanimous. It was quite a landslide victory for Priyanka Chopra and her Baywatch as the movie got 70.39% votes, while Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman got about 26.41% votes. Here are the results…

Now that the release date is nearing, is there any change in your plans, especially with Baywatch receiving negative reviews and Wonder Woman getting some positive early reactions? Share your thoughts below…