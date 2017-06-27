Fans speak: Sanaya Irani wins the Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3 debate but Shivani too deserves a chance

When the makers of Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3 decided to rope in Shivani Tomar with Barun Sobti for the third season of the hit love story, Sanaya Irani’s fans were left in a huff. The pair of Arnav and Khushi is one of the iconic ones of Indian TV, and people could not imagine any other actress attempting to recreate the chemistry. While her fans are 100 per cent right in saying that Sanaya’s special for the show, many feel that Shivani too deserves a fair chance. The gal’s chemistry with Barun was liked by the channel who decided to bring her on board. (Also Read: Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3 new promo: Barun Sobti steals the show as a hot photographer with evil intent)

It is no secret that Shivani went through a lean patch with three of her shows not taking off as expected. To write her off without giving her a chance to showcase her talent is gross injustice. We are sure any artiste in any part of the world would say the same. The results of the debate are quite expected. Most agree that Sanaya’s fans are correct in feeling that she was the best choice with Barun in this love story underlined with angst and revenge. It is not surprising to see such love after the magic they created in season one. At the same time, a number of people feel that Shivani too is a good choice and should be given an opportunity. The makers feel that she is perfectly cast and even Barun has nice things to say about her. (Also Read: Barun Sobti and Shivani Tomar’s Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3: Photos from Day 1 of the shoot)

Coming to the point of friendship, we know that Sanaya and Barun are #friendship goals. He was there to cheer for her at the Nach Baliye 8 finale. Do you need any more proof?