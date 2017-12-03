Fans speak! Vivian Dsena is a hotter No-Shave November icon than Nakuul Mehta

The No-Shave November results are here. And I must say we have a huge surprise. One of TV’s sexiest men Vivian Dsena has emerged as the hottest No-Shave November icon. He has beaten the likes of Nakuul Mehta, Karan Wahi, Namik Paul and Kumkum Bhagya hottie, Shabbir Ahluwalia. Vivian is one of the most effortlessly charming men around. Nakuul is also known for his class and sophistication but this time Vivian has taken the cake. On his show,Vivian as Harman Harak Singh often sports a stubble or beard. It really suits his rugged and rustic demeanour on the moving love story. (Also Read: ITA Awards 2017 winners list: Jennifer Winget, Nakuul Mehta, Vivian Dsena, Helly Shah take home the trophies)

Nakuul has been killing it with the beard on Ishqbaaaz. Not only does it add up to his image of the arrogant yet family-oriented tycoon but it is also used to romance Anika (Surbhi Chandna). He also made a point to have beards when the GST on cosmetic products like shaving beards was levied. He looks damn hot and manly with the beard. Likewise, Vivian also has the stubble when he is not shooting. He is a lazy dresser but makes sure he shaves for a formal function. Karan Wahi who is looking too hot after sporting a beard took the third spot.

The idea of No-Shave November is to save money from grooming expenses to donate it for cancer patients. It is followed in many countries by people interested in fundraising. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…