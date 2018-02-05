Fans wish ‘Shaadi Mubarak’ to Virat Kohli on the cricket field with a pic of Anushka Sharma and here’s how he reacts – watch video

This is so cute! Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got married on December 11 last year, but their fans still can’t stop congratulating them. In the second ODI of India vs South Africa, there came a moment when Kohli went near the boundary line and fans congratulated him for the wedding by showing a banner that had a picture of the couple from their wedding day and the title said, “Shadi Mubarak”. The fans’ screams were loud enough to catch Virat’s attention as he waved at them. All of it was captured on camera. Watch the video right here:

And we don’t blame the fans. Ever since Virat and Anushka got married, the two engage in social media PDA for one another quite often. Virat hit yet another century as India defeated South Africa in the first ODI at Kingsmead, Durban few days back. While Virat’s legion of fans couldn’t contain their happiness, there was his wife, who too was jumping with joy at home. Virat scored 112 runs off 119 balls, which was a major contribution in India’s victory over South Africa by 6 wickets. Anushka took to her Instagram account and told the entire world that she was super proud of her man. Her Instagram stories were full of hearts. “What a guy <3,” she wrote on one of the pictures of Virat from the cricket field last night. Check out the screenshots right here:

Anushka and Virat tied the knot on December 11 last year. And ever since then, . And we are definitely not complaining. It’s good to see so much love, especially between these two.

On the work front, Anushka has three projects in her kitty. First one is Aanand L Rai’s film, which stars Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. In the film, SRK plays a dwarf. And there is Pari, the third film of her home production. The teaser of the film was dropped upon us few days back and it sent chills down our spine. And finally, she has Yash Raj Films’ Sui Dhaaga opposite Varun Dhawan.