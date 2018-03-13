Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald trailer: Jude Law as Dumbledore is HOT, but why so little of Johnny Depp? Watch video

And here it is! The much-awaited trailer for the sequel to Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them has been dropped and all the Potterheads are getting goosebumps while watching it. Subtitled, The Crimes of Grindelwald, this one continues from where the first film finished. Magizoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) is all set to undertake a book tour to Paris to promote his newly-published Fantastic Beasts manual. However, a dark wizard escapes the custody of the Magical Congress of the United States of America (MACUSA) and Newt is called on by his former teacher Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) to help bring the villain to justice. Newt’s friends (Jacob Kowalski, Tina and Queenie Goldstein) join him in an unexpected adventure yet again, when Gellert Grindelwald (Johnny Depp) flees the US to resume his quest to pick up new followers across Europe.

Check out the trailer of The Crimes Of Grindelwald right here:



As you saw and surely you will agree, Jude Law looks dandy as Dumbledore, while Johnny Depp looks suitably evil. But the latter is barely in the trailer, which is surprising given that he is the title character and he is the biggest star in the cast. Maybe, it’s a deliberate attempt by the makers, but a set of Potter fans might just be disappointed with this move.

Although J.K. Rowling, who has once again written Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, with David Yates also back as director has said that Dumbledore was gay and in love with Grindelwald, David said the film won’t explore their relationship. The Crimes of Grindelwald will hit the theatres on November 16, 2018.

