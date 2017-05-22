Farah Khan on completing 25 years in Bollywood: Jo Jeeta Woh Sikander and Main Hoon Na were the turning points in my career

Choreographer turned Director, Farah Khan, completes 25 long years in the entertainment industry and man, has it been entertaining! The mother of three is known for her work in films like Jo Jeeta Woh Sikander, Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om, Tees Maar Khan and so on. She has also been a judge in TV reality shows and probably one of the best judges. She has entertained us throughout and in an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, Farah opens up about her journey, the turning point in her career and her fondest memories from all these years. (ALSO READ: Farah Khan offers to be a nanny for Karan Johar’s twins Yash and Roohi – watch video)

Here are excerpts from our little chat.

If you were to describe your journey in three words, what would those 3 words be?

It’s been eventful. I have had a blessed journey. To survive so long and still be doing work, looking at yet another 25 years. I have been quite blessed. I have been given the chances to work with great people and for them also they got a chance to work with me. Let me not be modest. (Laughs) After being here for so long, to still have friends with whom I started off 25 years ago and to have good will, that is important.

Which film or song do you consider as the turning point of your career?

My first song from Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikander was the turning point of my life. I started my career with it. And I really think Main Hoon Na was also a turning point, but in a different way. It kick started my career as a director. I do so many things, I have had so many turning points like my TV career. I feel this is the middle of my journey. I never think this is the end or something. I am mid way through my career now.

I don’t get complacent..that oh I am getting retired. Luckily we I am in such a career that age doesn’t matter. Like in sporting or acting career, after a point it ends. I genuinely feel that this is the midway of my career. From Jo Jeeta to now and what ever next will be the second half.

What is the strongest memory you have of these 25 glorious years?

I can’t pick one, there are so many high points – be it Chaiyya Chaiyya or making Om Shanti Om, where we had a song Deewangi with 31 actors. Whether it was Tees Maar Khan or what happened after the movie released. So good, bad, ugly they are all memories that are a part of my life. Without failures you can’t have a 25-year-long journey. Other than that it’s been a glorious journey. Even Happy New Year, when we shot in Dubai, the kind of craziness that we had on the sets.

I have been a part of so many movies, I was counting the other day for the lack of anything else to do. I have choreographed for 33 debutante directors. That’s a hell of a lot. My wikipedia page is totally rubbish. I have done more than 80 movies, by now it must be at least 152 or 200 something. Wikipedia also has some movies on my page that I have not even done.

Doing a Bombay Dreams and being the first person to be nominated for Tony Awards or to do for Shakira on MTV awards , so there have been a lot of high points. I am someone who hardly looks back. It’s always important to look forward.

I attended one of your sessions at Liberty Theatre in South Bombay, two years ago and I remember you speaking about Om Shanti Om’s multi-starrer song Deewangi-Deewangi with a lot of pride. Do you consider that song as the highlight of your career?

I don’t think it was a highlight of my career but I definitely think that it’s never gonna happen again.