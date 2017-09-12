Farhan Akhtar on audience preferring content over stars: People want to see good content so we should celebrate that instead of being threatened by it – watch Exclusive video

Year 2017 will go in the history as the year when Bollywood saw the failing of superstar films be it Shah Rukh Khan‘s Jab Harry Met Sejal or Salman Khan‘s Tubelight. And around same time it saw the success of films sans superstar which are high on content be it Bareilly Ki Barfi, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan etc. During the promotions of Lucknow Central, BollywoodLife caught up with filmmaker-actor Farhan Akhtar and asked him about his take on the current trend of audience preferring content over stardom. He was also asked if he thinks that “star system” is fading away from Bollywood. He was of opinion that star system is not going anywhere and that’s what has kept Bollywood alive otherwise it would’ve been invaded by Hollywood. Also read: Farhan Akhtar and Diana Penty talk about Lucknow Central’s similarity with Qaidi Band – watch exclusive video

He said, “We love our own stars. The fact that we love our own stars has allowed this industry to be strong as it is. It’s not gonna go away. I feel every generation has there own stars, there were stars before us, there will be stars after us, that’s bound to happen. Right now there is a nice focus on people wanting to be engaged by good content and we should celebrate that instead of being upset by it or threatened by it. That’s what we are here to do. We are here to actually entertain you and engage you. If that’s what the audience is very categorically telling us that’s what they want then we should pay attention to it and we should give them want they want.” Also read: Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana, Huma Qureshi heap praises on Farhan Akhtar’s Lucknow Central – Read Tweets

Watch the video below:

Talking about Lucknow Central, the film is slated for a September 15, 2017 release and stars Farhan Akhtar, Inaamulhaq, Deepak Dobriyal, Ronit Roy, Rajesh Sharma, Gippy Grewal and Diana Penty.

