Farhan Akhtar, Saiyami Kher, Diana Penty, Vishal Dadlani mourn the death of Stephen Hawking – check tweets

Renowned physicist Stephen Hawking passed away this morning. He was a brilliant personality who was knwon for his commendable contribution to science and his witty sense of humour. As per reports, he passed away at his residence in the morning. He was 76. He is known for his work on Black holes, relativity and his famous book titled – a Brief History of Time. “We are deeply saddened that our beloved father passed away today,” stated his children as per reports on BBC. At the age of 22, the physicist was diagnosed with a rare, early onset, motor neurone disease. It left him paralysed but he was able to communicate with a speech generating device attached to his single functioning cheek muscle. But this lifelong challenge never stopped from taking on the world. He was a great scientist and an extraordinary man whose work and legacy will live on for many years.” said his children in a statement.  One of his most famous quotes was – “We are just an advanced breed of monkeys on a minor planet of a very average star. But we can understand the Universe. That makes us something very special.”

In 2014 a film was made on the iconic personality, titled – The Theory of Everything, Eddie Redmayne stepped into play Stephen Hawking himself. The movie also starred Felicity Jones.