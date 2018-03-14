Farhan Akhtar, Saiyami Kher, Diana Penty, Vishal Dadlani mourn the death of Stephen Hawking – check tweets

Renowned physicist Stephen Hawking passed away this morning. He was a brilliant personality who was knwon for his commendable contribution to science and his witty sense of humour. As per reports, he passed away at his residence in the morning. He was 76. He is known for his work on Black holes, relativity and his famous book titled – a Brief History of Time. “We are deeply saddened that our beloved father passed away today,” stated his children as per reports on BBC. At the age of 22, the physicist was diagnosed with a rare, early onset, motor neurone disease. It left him paralysed but he was able to communicate with a speech generating device attached to his single functioning cheek muscle. But this lifelong challenge never stopped from taking on the world. He was a great scientist and an extraordinary man whose work and legacy will live on for many years.” said his children in a statement. One of his most famous quotes was – “We are just an advanced breed of monkeys on a minor planet of a very average star. But we can understand the Universe. That makes us something very special.”

RIP Stephen Hawking. A major loss to the scientific community & to the millions he inspired through his work and life. Condolences to the family. — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) March 14, 2018

RIP Stephen hawking. He had once said he’s not afraid of death but he is no hurry to die because he has so much left to do.

True genius who’s been an epitome of strength and courage 🙏🏽 #StephenHawking — Saiyami Kher (@SaiyamiKher) March 14, 2018

“We are just an advanced breed of monkeys on a minor planet of a very average star. But we can understand the Universe. That makes us something very special.” — #StephenHawking — Diana Penty (@DianaPenty) March 14, 2018

Oh wow. This hurts. It really hurts. What a guy, what a story, what a life, what a humongous contribution to humanity, to our knowledge and understanding of the Universe. #StephenHawking , thank you for sharing your genius with us all. — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) March 14, 2018

Thank you for the time you spent with the people of this world Mr. Stephen Hawkins. The world will cherish your memory — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) March 14, 2018

In 2014 a film was made on the iconic personality, titled – The Theory of Everything, Eddie Redmayne stepped into play Stephen Hawking himself. The movie also starred Felicity Jones.