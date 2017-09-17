Farhan Akhtar should be sent to Lucknow Central for looking SO HOT – view pics

Farhan Akhtar features on the cover of the latest issue of HT Brunch, and boy, it looks like the ice caps are melting solely because of him. So much hotness. As Kareena Kapoor would say, “How dare you? Tumhe koi haq nahi banta ki tum itne khoobsurat dikho! NOT FAIR!”.

All Farhan, 43, is wearing in the cover shot is a towel and a pair of shoes. And we have no idea why, but that makes him look even hotter. The actor is flaunting his washboard abs and his bulging biceps that he has worked extremely hard on. I mean he has even restricted himself to not even going near the food for that. “Even when I am shooting outside Mumbai, I’m very particular about what I eat and when I have my meals. I make sure I keep myself miles away from the catering area so that the wafting aroma of the biryani doesn’t tempt me. ” he tells HT Brunch.

The actor also adds that he continues to play a sport to this date and somehow finds time to indulge in an outdoor activity. Farhan loves playing volleyball and has the capacity to cycle all the way to his Lonavala house. I once took a flight of stairs and I still go breathless thinking about it.

In the issue, Farhan talks about health and fitness at length. And maybe you can get a tip or two for yourself or your beau to get those smashing 6-pack abs. “Being healthy is not just about building a body, it is a lifestyle that manifests itself in your general outlook. It makes you more positive and optimistic and increases your energy level.” the actor says.

Farhan’s film Lucknow Central opened in theaters last Friday, and the prison break musical is doing decent business at the box office.

Thank you HT Brunch, for the sexiest set of pictures of Farhan Akhtar, ever!