Farhan Akhtar would like to get locked up with Hrithik Roshan in a Jail, here’s why – watch exclusive video

Farhan Akhtar is returning on the big screen with September 15, 2017 release Lucknow Central. So during the promotions of the film BollywoodLife caught up with the lead stars, Farhan Akhtar and Diana Penty. So we played a game of Teen Tigada with the lead stars and among other things they were asked about three actors they would like to get locked up in jail with…Both Farhan Akhtar and Diana Penty couldn't think of the three so Farhan requested if he can only name one because three will be bit too much. Farhan Akhtar then named Hrithik Roshan as the actor he'd like to get locked up in jail with. The reason he revealed for that was, "The actor I'd like to get locked up in jail with…Hrithik. We'll have a good laugh. And if we are there for long then at least we'll have good laugh."

Apart from that when they were asked about three things he’d like to take to jail. For this Farhan had plenty of options. When I told him that he was supposed to name only three, he was said he has plenty of things in mind. To which, Diana taunted him if he’s checking in a hotel.

During the same interaction, when they were asked to play a game where if their co stars are jailed, what would they be jailed for. when I asked them about, Gippy Grewal, he said, "Gippy Grewal could go to jail for spitting water in my food." However he later added, "In the film"

When asked about Ronit Roy, Farhan asked Diana that she should answer this considering they shot for a lot of scenes. Diana was a bit reluctant in answering the question and in return asked Farhan that he should answer this. Farhan replied that he should be jailed for doing a lot of retakes.

