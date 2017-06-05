Fashion Face-Off: Jhanvi Kapoor in a dress or Sara Ali Khan in a romper?

Two of the most talked about star kids to have created a storm with their striking looks, grace and elegance along with a fabulous sense of style are Sridevi’s daughter, Jhanvi Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan’s daughter, Sara Ali Khan Pataudi. While their silver screen debuts are highly anticipated, they enjoy a massive fan following, courtesy their stylish shenanigans at high-profile parties and random appearances. Jhanvi and Sara, both, seem to have inherited the genetic jackpot of good looks, grace, and poise, and distinctly resemble their respective mothers, Sridevi and Amrita Singh. We delved further only to realise that the fashionistas have been sharing the same stylist, Tanya Ghavri, for their recent appearances. And this inevitably pits the lovely ladies against each other, in a fashion face off.

While the pictures from Karan Johar’s star-studded birthday bash quite cheekily suggested a blossoming friendship between Jhanvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan Pataudi, here’s how the divas fared in the fashion war.

Jhanvi Kapoor

Lending her support to mum, Sridevi at the unveiling of the trailer of the upcoming movie, Mom, Jhanvi Kapoor was snapped wearing a multi-hued fit-and-flare dress from Temperley London from their Resort 2017 collection. She teamed the dress with nude chunky Mary Jane pumps and flaunted a minimal makeup of delicately lined eyes, pink lips and blushed cheeks. She skipped accessories except for large hoops and left her long tresses open in soft waves. (ALSO READ: Top 6 style vibes to steal from Jhanvi Kapoor’s book of style!)

Sara Ali Khan Pataudi

On a dinner date with her mother, Amrita Singh, and actor, Sushant Singh Rajput, along with director, Abhishek Kapoor, sparking off rumours of that debut, Sara looked impeccable pulling off a satin River Island skort playsuit with cold shoulder cut, a waist belt along with chunky bold strappy heels. She teamed the look with delicately lined eyes, nude lips and her hair left down open.

BL Style Verdict: Jhanvi or Sara?

Styled by Tanya Ghavri, we cannot help but admire the style statements that these lovely ladies chose to make with their recent appearances.

While Jhanvi’s look was playful, she nailed the minimal vibe perfectly sans accessories, allowing her dress to do the talking.

Sara’s playsuit, however, was a complete stunner and we quite like her look much better than Jhanvi’s, courtesy the minimal vibe and those stunning heels. (ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput and Abhishek Kapoor meet up to discuss her debut)

Style Rating: Jhanvi or Sara?

Jhanvi Kapoor scores a style rating of 3 while Sara walks away with a perfect style score of 4, in our humble opinion!

With a melange of looks to their credit, courtesy their sartorial sense of style, Jhanvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan Pataudi are slated to spell magic and we can hardly wait for more such style moves!